During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan hinted at stepping away from the ring temporarily to work on a “major Hollywood movie.”

Earlier today, we reported there had been backstage buzz about Morgan having a “big week” ahead.

New updates have now surfaced, revealing that the film project Morgan is involved with is set to be officially announced next week. Sources indicate that Morgan will be playing a significant role in the movie.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Liv Morgan’s WWE hiatus continues to surface.

