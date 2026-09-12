Damian Priest turned on R-Truth following their match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

During the September 11 episode, Priest and Truth challenged The War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Erik and Ivar ultimately retained the titles after hitting Truth with a powerbomb for the victory.

Things took a surprising turn after the bell. Priest initially embraced Truth and placed a sombrero on his partner’s head before suddenly dropping him with a clothesline.

Priest then followed up with the South of Heaven chokeslam, leaving Truth laid out in the ring and bringing their partnership to an apparent end.

Priest and Truth began teaming earlier this year and went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships together.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.