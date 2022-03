-WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and top women’s division superstar Ronda Rousey are both set for major television appearances this week to promote WrestleMania 38. Reigns is scheduled for the Tonight Show on Wednesdays March 30th, while Rousey will be appearing on the Ellen Show on Tuesday March 29th.

-Prior to last night’s SmackDown Aliyah defeated Shotzi in a dark match. After the show ended RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy in another dark match.

