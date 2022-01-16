WWE superstars Sheamus and Bayley were in attendance for today’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, where the winner advances to the Divisional round.

Roman Reigns has reached 504 days as Universal champion, surpassing the previous record at 503. The Tribal Chief commented on his historic reign by writing, “The greatest of this generation, the best to ever hold the #UniversalTitle. The numbers, the main events, the dominant performances… they don’t lie. 504 days and counting…”