Earlier today, Arizona State defeated Iowa State 45-19 to win the Big 12 Championship.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were in attendance at the game, presenting Arizona State with a custom Big 12 Championship.

You can check out a photo of the two men at the game below:

Drew McIntyre also had some thoughts of his own, which you can see below:

Reliable sources told me the players were saying “ain’t he little old to be a Make-A-Wish kid?” (Per Fightful) https://t.co/HYlhYa5SM2 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 7, 2024

During Thursday night’s Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was leveled by several Lions players after getting a first down.

Kraft wound up doing a Shawn Michaels-style kip up, which the Heartbreak Kid has approved.

Tucker Kraft turned into Shawn Michaels after this hit

pic.twitter.com/D0mXlKP50g — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2024

10 💔 out of a possible 10 💔 https://t.co/NcVpPXi51j — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 6, 2024

And finally, Rey Fenix believes he’ll be able to “speak the truth” when the time is right.

As many of you know, Rey Fenix is still signed to AEW, but his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, is a free agent.

Fenix hasn’t wrestled since July of this year.

I will have my chance to speak the truth. — REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 7, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.