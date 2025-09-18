— Queen Aminata has revealed which of her ring gears is her all-time favorite. The AEW star shared the update in a new vlog on her YouTube channel, noting that her favorite gear is the one she recently wore for Deadlock Pro Wrestling. She said,

“I forgot – I didn’t forget, I was pretty tired and sleepy, but I’m putting my gear on now, my favorite gear, and I want to tell you guys. Ladies wrestlers, always change your underwear before you go out there, because nobody want to smell the stinky of yours, so, a brand new one every single time, and then grab some perfume you gotta do that. Then I use makeup wipes.”

She added, “Well, let me clarify this sensitive makeup wipes. That’s what you that’s what iIuse to clean mine you know what i mean? So, yeah. Okay, as promised, I am done changing. I’m wearing my favorite gear. The yellow one. The makeup is not makeuping today, but you know what? True beauty is confidence, and that, I have it one thousand percent.”

— FTR and Christian Cage & Cope had a heated confrontation on Wednesday’s three-hour AEW ‘September To Remember’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of their All Out 2025 clash. The two teams met in the ring for a face-to-face segment that quickly escalated from verbal jabs to all-out chaos.

FTR accused Cope of trying to steal their spotlight, running down their long list of career-defining matches against teams like #DIY, Enzo & Big Bill, The Young Bucks, The Briscoes, and more. Cope fired back by reminding them that he and Cage were already one of the greatest tag teams in history before FTR ever got started, referencing their legendary TLC matches that “turned a match into a PPV.”

Things turned violent when Christian blasted Dax Harwood with the microphone, busting him open. Security rushed to the ring, only to get laid out as FTR hit a Shatter Machine, Cope delivered a spear, and Christian nailed the Killswitch on another guard. The chaos ended with Cope and Cage standing tall, running FTR out of the ring.

Stokely isn’t safe from getting reprimanded by @RatedRCope … Watch #SeptembertoRemember LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1irIWRxxM9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2025

Fines or not, THE FIGHT IS ON! Watch #SeptembertoRemember LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/RpK3cNv7z3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2025

— Tony Khan praised the crowd at AEW ‘September to Remember’ and confirmed that the company plans to return to London, Ontario every year. AEW held this week’s show in the Canadian city, and Khan took to Twitter to rave about how electric the audience was during the first hour. He wrote,

“London, Ontario

We are coming back here every year

YOU ARE TREMENDOUS.”

The city previously hosted an episode of AEW Collision in March of last year.

London, Ontario We are coming back here every year, YOU ARE TREMENDOUS #AEWDynamite NOW#SeptemberToRemember — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 18, 2025

— Brandon Tate has accused AEW and Tony Khan of pulling The Outrunners from a scheduled match against him and his brother. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins are suing AEW to void the trios’ arbitration clauses and pursue a class-action lawsuit, claiming AEW misclassifies talent as independent contractors instead of employees. While a judge initially sent the case to arbitration, Kelly and the Tates have appealed.

In a Facebook post, Brandon said that AEW pulled The Outrunners from their scheduled September 28th match for ECC Wrestling, alleging that the decision “[affected] the independent promotion, wrestlers, fans and everyone involved or planned on attending the show next weekend.”

Brandon wrote, “My brother and I have grinded for almost two years trying to get our life back from the hole they left us in and were finally able to return to wrestling and make a little money for ourselves to try and bounce back.” He accused Khan of “ruining ROH” and pulling talent from indie shows “just to get his way” while still classifying AEW wrestlers as independent contractors.

He closed by apologizing “on behalf of my brother and ECC Wrestling for anyone looking forward to seeing us wrestle and giving ECC Wrestling a bad rep like they did the both of us.”

(h/t – Fightful)