Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was forced to “leave” AAA following his loss to El Mesias at the promotion’s July 25th event, a result that has sparked renewed speculation about his future in wrestling — and the possibility of a WWE comeback.

In a recent video for the Lucha Libre Online YouTube channel, former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich weighed in on Del Rio’s situation. Savinovich argued that Del Rio has earned a second chance and revealed that several of WWE’s biggest names are supporting the idea of his return. He said,

“Important people — Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre — want Alberto back. This isn’t about one star saying, ‘Keep him out.’ This is about top stars saying, ‘He deserves to return. He’s proven it.’ And not just for a few months — we’re talking four years now. Rey Mysterio himself even showed it when he said on the mic, ‘I’ll bring him out now.’ Rey could have done anything else, but in his heart he wanted Alberto back.”

Savinovich emphasized that Del Rio has lived clean and disciplined in recent years, pointing to his conduct, background checks, and legal standing in the United States. He framed Del Rio not just as a performer, but as a product of wrestling royalty and a potential bridge between WWE and the lucha libre audience. He stated,

“Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, even Undertaker — they want him back. Undertaker is now a big creative influence. Imagine his creative mind working with Alberto’s character. That’s powerful.”

Savinovich went on to argue that Del Rio’s charisma and legacy could play an important role in WWE’s international expansion, particularly in Mexico. He positioned the former world champion as someone who could “unite people, not divide them,” even calling him an “ambassador of peace” within the industry. He added,

“That’s why he’s important. That’s why top stars want him back. WWE needs Alberto, and Alberto needs WWE. Together, they’ll succeed. So yes — it’s time. It’s time to bring Alberto back.”

Del Rio last appeared in WWE in 2016. While the company has made no official comment, Savinovich’s endorsement has only added fuel to speculation that the former world champion could eventually make his return.

Betting odds are out for this Sunday’s WWE Heatwave pay-per-view event, with oddsmakers projecting at least two title changes on the card.

In the NXT Tag Team Championships match, DarkState (-250) are favored to end the reign of Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (+170).

The TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple Threat match is also expected to see a new champion crowned. Masha Slamovich (-150) enters as the frontrunner, while defending champion Jacy Jayne (+110) and Ash By Elegance (+600) are listed as underdogs.

The night’s main event, however, leans toward a successful title defense. NXT World Champion Oba Femi (-400) is a heavy favorite to retain against Je’Von Evans (+250). Evans earned the shot on this week’s go-home episode of NXT after defeating TNA World Champion Trick Williams in the main event.

WWE Heatwave takes place Sunday, August 24th, in Toronto, airing live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The show comes just hours after AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, capping off a loaded weekend of wrestling.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes says he’s open to writing a book about his career, but admits he isn’t ready to share the full story just yet. According to Rhodes, a “huge chapter” of his life remains “locked behind a wall.”

Speaking with Becky Lynch on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Rhodes was asked if he’d ever consider writing a memoir. He said,

“I would love to write a book, but an entire huge chapter is locked behind a wall. Everything I say these days when it comes to that is somehow, I’m rewriting history, I’m remembering it wrong — even though the receipts are literally on social media. Every time I say anything, it’s the wrong thing to say.”

While Rhodes never named All Elite Wrestling, the “chapter” he referenced is widely believed to be his run as a founder and Executive Vice President of AEW, which ended with his unexpected exit in 2022. Though he’s spoken about his departure before, Rhodes has maintained that the full story hasn’t been told. He stated,

“It hurts my heart because I’d love to tell the story. I just have to wait for somebody else to tell the story and hopefully they include me in it. It’s an odd situation, but I would love to write a book.”

For now, Rhodes remains focused on WWE, coming off a successful title defense against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 and diving into a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.