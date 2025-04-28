A Twitter user ignited a major debate by asking if a group of people could defeat a gorilla, racking up over 165,000 likes and massive engagement.

Most replies sided with the gorilla.

The discussion soon reached the wrestling world, with former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer weighing in, while his tag team partner, Axiom, also responded on Twitter.

You can check out the tweets below:

Fraxiom would beat a gorilla — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) April 27, 2025

Nathan… Please tell me you didn’t get us into a fight with a gorilla https://t.co/kRKiTYgzui — Axiom (@Axiom_WWE) April 27, 2025

Former WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams ambushed TNA World Champion Joe Hendry after Hendry’s victory over Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page at TNA Rebellion 2025.

After the assault, Williams draped the TNA World Title over Hendry’s body.

In response, NXT’s Shawn Michaels announced that Hendry would have the chance to seek revenge this Tuesday.

Michaels tweeted, “Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere – RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion. @JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT , and settle this issue with Trick. 8/7c @TheCW”

Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere – RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion.@JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick. 8/7c @TheCW — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 28, 2025

Rock icon Cyndi Lauper was instrumental in promoting the WWF ahead of the first WrestleMania, working alongside stars like Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan, and The Fabulous Moolah.

Lauper has now been officially announced as part of the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.

The induction ceremony is set for this November in Los Angeles.