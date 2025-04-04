According to a report from Pwinsider, Kairi Sane is said to be close to making her in-ring return.

WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be facing off against #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) in a number one contenders bout for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Stephanie Vaquer entered the women’s Royal Rumble at number 24 and lasted just under 20 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax. She later reflected on her appearance during an appearance on the “No Contest Wrestling” podcast. She said,

“It was a really big experience in my life and career. When I was a child, the Royal Rumble was my favorite show. When Shawn Michaels texted me to say I was in the Royal Rumble, ‘Oh my God.’ An amazing experience. I will tattoo my number. For sure.”

She added, “[I got] a big pop. People don’t know me, but now people know me. I know when I go to the ring, maybe people don’t know me so it’s okay. People need to see me in the ring. When I came to the ring and people (cheered), I said, ‘Oh, people know me.’ Big surprise and I feel really good. WWE fans are so kind and they really appreciate my hard work.”

The Naked Gun will hit theaters on August 1st, with Liam Neeson starring as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Cody Rhodes will also appear in a cameo role.

During a recent appearance on “Pardon My Take,” the American Nightmare shared more details about his involvement in the film. He said,

“Yeah, I have a little cameo. I feel a little weird because they keep promoting me — You know what, I’m happy they’re promoting me, it’s pretty cool. I got to do a scene with Liam Neeson. There’s so many different things you can say, Liam Neeson this movie, Liam Neeson that movie, I’m a diehard Star Wars fan so this is Qui-Gon Jinn, this is Liam Neeson. It’s a yes. He was the coolest guy. The way he was doing every scene, he’d take it a little differently. It was cool to chop up with him and learn from him in that moment, it was very fun.”