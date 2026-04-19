Danielle Fishel — best known to fans as Topanga from Boy Meets World — made a notable splash during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, connecting with several WWE talents and further cementing her growing ties to the wrestling world.

Fishel was spotted across multiple events during the packed weekend, appearing alongside WWE personalities and taking part in content collaborations that quickly gained traction online. While not an in-ring performer, her presence stood out due to her crossover appeal and her increasing involvement with wrestling culture.

Her connection to the industry is not new. Fishel has long had ties to pro wrestling through her relationship with Danhausen, whose unique character has earned a strong following across multiple promotions before his move to WWE. That relationship has naturally brought her closer to the wrestling space, but WrestleMania weekend marked one of her most visible integrations yet.

Throughout the weekend, Fishel appeared in social media posts, backstage clips, and fan interactions with several WWE names, blending entertainment worlds in a way that reflects the broader evolution of wrestling as mainstream pop culture. The collaborations ranged from lighthearted content to behind-the-scenes moments, all contributing to the buzz surrounding her presence.

WrestleMania weekend has increasingly become more than just a wrestling event. It now functions as a cultural hub where celebrities, influencers, and performers intersect, and Fishel’s involvement highlights that shift. Her ability to move between television nostalgia and modern wrestling fandom adds a unique layer to the experience for fans who grew up watching her in a completely different context.

Her appearances also underscore how WWE continues to benefit from crossover visibility. Bringing in recognizable names from outside the industry helps expand reach and introduces new audiences to the product, while also giving longtime fans unexpected moments that blend different eras of entertainment.

Fishel’s growing connection to wrestling, paired with her willingness to engage during one of the industry’s biggest weekends, suggests this may not be a one-off appearance. As more celebrities lean into wrestling culture, collaborations like these are becoming a bigger part of the overall WrestleMania experience.