The Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson feud will finally come to a head during next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
WWE has announced that Ciampa and Thatcher will face The Grizzled Young Veterans in a Tornado Tag Team Match next Tuesday night. All four competitors will be in the ring doing battle at once.
The match was made after Drake and Gibson defeated August Grey and Ikemen Jiro on tonight’s show. Ciampa and Thatcher watched from ringside, and taunted The Grizzled Young Veterans. The two teams have been feuding for a few months now and this will be the rubber match. Drake and Gibson defeated Thatcher and Ciampa back on the February 10 episode, but Thatcher and Ciampa got the win back on the May 4 show.
Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show, which will be the first episode after Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.
