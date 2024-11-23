A Tornado Tag-Team match has been announced for next week’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw.

From WWE.com:

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee take on American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match The LWO and American Made will once again battle as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee will take on Julius and Brutus Creed.



The LWO knocked American Made out of the World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament last month, and Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match on last week’s Raw.



Tired of losing, American Made will get another opportunity at Mysterio and his teammates, this time in an incredible Tornado Tag Team Match where everyone is a legal competitor at all times.



Don’t miss this Tornado Tag Team Match live on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 11/25 show:

* Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax (Women’s WarGames Advantage Match)

* New Day vs. Alpha Academy

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers (Tornado Tag Match)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.