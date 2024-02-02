Torrie Wilson looks back on some not so fond memories of her time in WWE.

The WWE legend spoke about the bikini contests that she and the rest of the women’s division were forced to do in that era during an interview with Chris Van Vilet. Wilson admits that many of the women were very uncomfortable doing that at the time, but understood it was their job.

They were all mortifying. People don’t realize. I went out there and owned it the best I could and pushed through the fear, but it was mortifying. There were times when, I remember specifically this house show, that I was in this bikini showdown with Dawn Marie and Sable and someone else. I was standing in the corner watching one of the girls dance in the middle and literally fighting back tears. ‘I cannot believe I’m doing this right now.’ It got to a raunchy point and I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this,’ but it was also my job.

Wilson would then be asked if there was ever a time she said no to Vince McMahon and his strange requests.

There was twice that I can remember…first of all, I’m a major people pleaser, so saying no to people is really hard. I’m recovering from that. There was one time where I had a thing with Sable and Vince [Vince McMahon] wanted me to come out with the paint on my boobs like she did. I was like, ‘hard no, I can’t do that.’ It ended up being nearly nothing anyways. The other time was when I did Playboy, Vince wanted me to do a pay-per-view, like a video. That one was very hardcore pressed, and it was really hard for me to say no, but I absolutely didn’t want that.

