WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently took place in a virtual Q&A with the Asylum Wrestling Store and discussed a number of topics, including how she would love to have a comeback match against Charlotte Flair, and how she wishes she could go back in time and learn to properly wrestle. Highlights are below.

Says that if she could go back in time she’d learn how to properly wrestle:

Honestly, if I had one career do-over, it would’ve been insisting that I go off TV and go train properly to wrestle, so that I was comfortable in the ring moving forward. That would be my do-over.

Her favorite and least favorite storylines:

The most fun which was probably not the most popular was the one with my dad. I loved it because it was a long storyline, I got to bring my dad into this world and share it with him, even though I was just like frightened every week at what he was gonna do to embarrass me. It was still really fun and I was so into it, and the one I probably disliked the most was the one with Sable, because I was completely out of my comfort zone there and we had a lot of segments where we were trying to be sexy and dancing in the ring and I’ll be quite straight up with you, I never felt comfortable with that. I felt like I had no rhythm, like the worst rhythm ever. I would watch her be so sexy, so naturally and then I’d have to follow that up and I just — honestly I just wanted to shrink away and die usually.

How Trish Stratus wasn’t afraid to say no to storylines:

There were a couple things that, you know — something with Trish [Stratus] that they wanted us to do that was a little pushing the edge and she was a little ballsier about saying, ‘Mhm, I’m not sure about that.’

Says she would like a match with Charlotte Flair if she came back:

I’ve been asked this question a few times and I wish I could give a different answer every time. I just love Charlotte [Flair] as a person and I love that she’s tall and so athletic and she’d make me look like a million bucks. She’s so great. She’s such a jaw dropping athlete. I watch her and I’m just like, ‘How can she do this all the time?’

On her time with Tajiri:

You know, it’s interesting. He was the first guy that I worked with in the WWE and it was a little bit of language barrier, but I think we both really appreciated what the other one brought to the table for each other and I loved — I really appreciated and loved that he wanted me to shine, let me do — for a guy to let a girl do his move, it’s kind of a big deal, and I really appreciate that. I have nothing but love and respect for him. He’s so talented.

