During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Torrie Wilson discussed a wide range of topics, including what she is most proud of in her wrestling career.

Wilson retired from wrestling in 2008 after leaving WWE but has made occasional appearances for the company. In 2019, Wilson was honored with induction into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m really proud of the fact that I stayed true to my values. Even though on screen it got a little raunchy, I was never that girl that politicked my way. I never slept my way to the top trying to get a little extra attention, and to me, that goes a long way. I was never a backstabber. I was, you know, on the up and up, and to me that’s something that I’m most proud of.”

