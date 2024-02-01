Torrie Wilson retired from wrestling in 2008 after leaving WWE but has made occasional appearances for the company. In 2019, Wilson was honored with induction into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Wilson revealed that she experienced PTSD due to feeling exposed and vulnerable on television.

“That’s taken a long time (to allow myself to reflect on my career). I didn’t watch wrestling, I didn’t want anything to do with wrestling for many years after I left. Mostly because I just had a certain amount of P.T.S.D. from being so vulnerable out there and feeling like I was put in this kind of, like, raunchy role that wasn’t me, and I felt judgment from people. I felt like people look down on me for like, just, stuff that I did, the bra and panty matches and all that so, I just wanted to shut that door and for many years, I didn’t watch and it wasn’t until they called me to do the Royal Rumble that I started to kind of catch up and then I got really into it, like more into it than I ever was when I was wrestling.”

