Congratulations are in order for a familiar face to longtime WWE fans.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Torrie Wilson has welcomed a new baby to the world. The former longtime WWE women’s star surfaced via social media on Sunday evening to write about her new bundle of joy, which she had through surrogacy.

On her official Instagram page, Torrie Wilson, 50, wrote a brief statement along with some photos of her new baby Poppi Wilson Turner.

“Poppi Wilson Tupper was born via our angel surrogate a few months ago,” Wilson wrote via social media. “I wasn’t sure if ‘Mommy’ was going to be in the cards for me. As I write this, I’m filled with emotion [and] gratitude. I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing.”

Wilson continued, “Thank you for making my dream come true Justin C. Tupper.”

Check out the post from the official Instagram page of Torrie Wilson below.