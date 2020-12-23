Toru Yano is your 2020 King of Pro Wrestling champion.

The CHAOS member defeated Bad Luck Fale from the Bullet Club in a bodyslam contest at today’s Road To The Tokyo Dome event, which officially won him the KOPW2020 trophy. According to the rules of the title a new champion will be crowned at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view.

Yano became the provisional champion back at the August 26 Summer Struggle special from Jingu Stadium, where he got the best of top company ace Kazuchika Okada.

Who will hold the KOPW in 2021?