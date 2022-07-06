NWA owner Billy Corgan has announced a tournament to determine the new #1 contender to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, with the title match headlining the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The “Race to The Chase” tournament will end with the winner challenging Murdoch at NWA 74. There’s no word yet on how many participants will be in the tournament, but the following three matches have already been announced:

* Brian Myers vs. The Pope

* Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer

* Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

Storm has been unable to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title due to the stipulation in a loss to Aldis a while back. The new storyline is that Murdoch requested the stipulation be lifted so that Storm can compete for the title. Corgan lifted that stipulation at the end of NWA Power last night and confirmed Storm for the tournament. Storm was shown in tears because he really thought he’d never be able to challenge for the title again. He thanked Corgan and Murdoch as Power went off the air.

NWA 74 will take place over two nights from the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. No matches have been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NWA 74 and the new "Race to The Chase" tournament.

