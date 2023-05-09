The brackets have been revealed for the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at the upcoming NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.

The injured Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women’s Title last week as she was sent to RAW in the WWE Draft. A show-closing brawl featured 13 NXT Superstars (Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Elektra Lopez, Dani Palmer, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Wendy Choo, Tatum Paxley, Valentina Feroz), but only 6 of those were announced for the eight-woman tournament.

FIRST ROUND, LEFT BRACKET:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

FIRST ROUND, RIGHT BRACKET:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James

* Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

The tournament will kick off on this week’s NXT with the first two quarterfinal matches – Dolin vs. Stratton and Valkyria vs. James. Next week’s NXT show will then feature Perez vs. Jayne and Henley vs. Jade.

The semifinals will take place on the May 23 go-home episode with Dolin or Stratton vs. Perez or Jayne and Valkyria or James vs. Henley or Jade. The finals for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at NXT Battleground on May 28 will feature Dolin or Stratton or Perez or Jayne vs. Valkyria or James or Henley or Jade.

NXT Battleground is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The only match officially announced as of this writing is Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

You can see the tournament brackets below:

