The finals of the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Women’s Champion are now official for NXT Battleground.
Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Lyra Valkyria defeat Cora Jade in the semifinals, while Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez in the main event. Valkyria vs. Stratton was then confirmed for NXT Battleground, with the winner being crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion.
The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title opened with Stratton defeating Gigi Dolin, Perez defeating Jacy Jayne, Valkyria defeating Kiana James, and Jade defeating Fallon Henley, all in the opening round.
The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with the related clips from NXT:
NXT Title Match
Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)
NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals
Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton
Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title
Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)
NXT Heritage Cup Title Match
Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)
Match held under British Rounds Rules.
Last Man Standing Match
Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov
These two are putting it all on the line for a spot at #NXTBattleground!!!@roxanne_wwe @tiffstrattonwwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAVoJszovX
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
.@tiffstrattonwwe defeats @roxanne_wwe and is headed to #NXTBattleground!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IWRoCR3tkP
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Woah what just happened?!
Someone just took out @roxanne_wwe 😡😡😡#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zVsAPyhejk
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1661190764179648513
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.