The finals of the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Women’s Champion are now official for NXT Battleground.

Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Lyra Valkyria defeat Cora Jade in the semifinals, while Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez in the main event. Valkyria vs. Stratton was then confirmed for NXT Battleground, with the winner being crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion.

The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title opened with Stratton defeating Gigi Dolin, Perez defeating Jacy Jayne, Valkyria defeating Kiana James, and Jade defeating Fallon Henley, all in the opening round.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with the related clips from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)

Match held under British Rounds Rules.

Last Man Standing Match

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1661190764179648513

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.