The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title will be defended during next Wednesday’s show on the USA Network.

Curt Stallion vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was scheduled to take place on tonight’s show, but Legado del Fantasma attacked Stallion backstage and the match was pulled.

NXT General Manager William Regal later announced Stallion vs. Escobar for next Wednesday with the title on the line. A furious Regal warned that if Stallion is somehow mysteriously attacked again next week, then all three members of Legado del Fantasma will face serious consequences.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT show:

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)

