Jacy Jayne successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of NXT, defeating Lainey Reid with an assist from Fallon Henley, who provided a timely distraction to secure the pinfall.

Following the match, NXT General Manager Ava appeared on the podium with a major announcement – four singles matches will take place next week, with the winners advancing to a Fatal Four-Way on June 24. The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge Jayne for the title at NXT Evolution on July 13.

The participants in the upcoming qualifiers have yet to be revealed.

Ricky Saints has returned to NXT with revenge on his mind.

Saints had been sidelined since the May 27 episode of NXT, where he lost the NXT North American Championship to Ethan Page. The match took a brutal turn when Page delivered his signature Twisted Grin, sending Saints’ throat crashing into the crossbar of a steel chair. The aftermath revealed a laryngeal contusion, confirmed via a CT scan shown on the June 3 broadcast, with WWE stating that more updates would come as they became available.

But no further updates were needed — on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Saints made a shocking return, ambushing Page moments after his successful title defense against Sean Legacy.

Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, and other AAA stars made a surprise appearance on the June 10 episode of WWE NXT.

Psycho Clown and Octagón Jr. were spotted in the crowd just before the tag team bout that saw Shawn Spears and Niko Vance pick up a win over Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

The appearance follows their involvement in the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event, with Octagón Jr. now set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Thea Hail vs. Lash Legend

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice

* Trick Williams & First Class vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

* Blake Monroe signs her NXT contract.