Hot Sauce Tracy Williams is your new Ring of Honor Television Champion.

Williams defeated Kenny King at tonight’s 19th Anniversary pay per view from Baltimore, marking the first time he’s ever held gold since debuting back in 2018. King was subbing in for the previous champion, Dragon Lee, who was unable to work tonight’s show due to an injury that required surgery.

Afterwards Williams cut up with Quinn McKay to release his first comments as the Television champion. Check it out below, and be on the lookout for more results from tonight’s show.