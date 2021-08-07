According to PW Insider, there appears to be a trademark issue between WWE and former company star, Chelsea Green, who has popped up in IMPACT, Ring of Honor, and the NWA since her release a few months ago.

The report states that WWE trademarked Green’s name back in November of 2020 while she was still employed, something she gave them permission to do. WWE has since replied to an office action made on August 5th that reminded the USPTO that Green gave permission and are attempting to hold onto the trademark.

