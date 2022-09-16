The trailer and premiere date have been revealed for AEW stars appearing on Netflix’s “The Floor Is Lava” obstacle course game show.

We noted back in May how The Best Friend’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy revealed that they filmed an episode of “The Floor Is Lava” to air at a later date during season two, which premiered on Friday, June 3.

In an update, AEW and Netflix have announced that this episode of “The Floor Is Lava” is actually a part of season three, and that will be released on Friday, September 30, or two weeks away from today.

“The Floor Is Lava” is hosted by Rutledge Wood, and features 15 new teams fighting to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000.

Cassidy deleted his original tweet from May, which included a clip, and then re-tweeted today’s trailer. He wrote, “Ok, this is it. It’s here.”

AEW and Statlander also re-tweeted the trailer today. You can watch the full video below:

