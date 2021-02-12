TBS has announced that the “Wipeout” reboot with John Cena will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 9pm ET.

You can see the new trailer for the show below.

Cena will host the show each week with comedian Nicole Byer, and they will be joined by sideline reporter Camille Kostek.

Cena also serves as an Executive Producer for the show. The original show announcement from early 2020 noted that the former WWE Champion and Byer would “offer comedic commentary” for each episode.

The “Wipeout” competition series previously aired on ABC from 2008 until 2014. TBS last year that the reboot will feature “new twists and elements” but the most well-known obstacle from the original show will be brought back with a vengeance – the giant, red balls.

Stay tuned for more on Cena and the “Wipeout” show. Below is the trailer:

