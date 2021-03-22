WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars series kicked off today on the WWE Network. The series will run through this week with the top 5 being revealed on Friday.

The opening episode with #50 through #36 was added to the WWE Network today. Another episode with #35 through #21 will be added tomorrow, a third episode with #20 through #11 will be added Wednesday, and the Top 10 will begin on Thursday. The top 5 will air on the final episode of the series this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

You can see a trailer for WWE’s 50 Greatest Women Superstars below, along with a preview clip on WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Ember Moon, who ranks #41 on the list.

The trailer for the new WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has also been released, seen below. As noted, the doc will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday.

WWE has also revealed that the “Icons: Revisited” post-show for Beth’s episode will air this Sunday on the WWE Network. That “Revisited” episode on Beth will feature Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla interviewing people close to Beth, such as Mickie James, Molly Holly, Al Snow, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Network content. Below are the related trailers:

