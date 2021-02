As noted, the WWE Network will celebrate The APA (WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons) this week with two new additions to the line-up.

A “Best Of The Acolytes Protection Agency” compilation was added earlier today, and the WWE Untold documentary on the three-time WWE Tag Team Champions will be added this Sunday morning.

Below is the official trailer for the doc:

