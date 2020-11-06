The “30 Days of The Deadman” celebration will continue on the WWE Network this Sunday with a documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer.

“The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer” will premiere at 10am ET in the on-demand section, and then will air on the live feed at 8pm ET.

The documentary will profile The Undertaker’s longtime confidant and manager, looking at “how William Moody went from ordinary mortician to one of the most unique and enduring figures in WWE history.”

Below is a new preview for the documentary:

