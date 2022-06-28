Last week it was announced that Major League Wrestling was teaming up with Big Boss Studio for their very own line of MLW action figures.

Today the promotion has released a trailer showing the early development of those action figures, with a teaser promising that they will be hitting shelves soon. You can see the full trailer below, which features a look at MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone, former champion Jacob Fatu, Azteca Underground promoter Cesar Duran, and even an MLW ring.