Last week it was announced that Major League Wrestling was teaming up with Big Boss Studio for their very own line of MLW action figures.
Today the promotion has released a trailer showing the early development of those action figures, with a teaser promising that they will be hitting shelves soon. You can see the full trailer below, which features a look at MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone, former champion Jacob Fatu, Azteca Underground promoter Cesar Duran, and even an MLW ring.
MLW and @BossFightStudio are teaming up to bring you MLW action figures, accessories, rings and MORE! Watch the trailer and get a sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/FEoDkJ8WKq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 28, 2022