Season two of WWE LFG has a date.
And it’s coming soon!
WWE and A&E announced on Tuesday that season two of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is returning on Sunday, June 22 at 10/9c.
Check out the complete announcement for season two of WWE LFG on A&E below.
Mark your calendars! A&E’s in-ring competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)” returns Sunday, June 22 at 10pm ET/PT!
This season, 16 contenders – both new and returning – battle for a chance at their dream! Guided by an all-star lineup of WWE Legends, including coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Shawn Michaels, the competitors enter the next phase of training for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the coaches share their expert insights, hopefuls hone their skills, face off in high-stakes challenges, and navigate shifting team dynamics and even tougher rivals. Each hour-long episode delivers more action, drama, and the relentless pursuit of becoming WWE’s next breakout Superstar.