The promotional push has begun for the next WWE premium live event.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the new WWE Crown Jewel Championship title belt and what it stands for, during the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on Saturday night, October 5.

Additionally, WWE premiered the promotional trailer for WWE Crown Jewel 2024, which is set to take place next month as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Watch the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 promotional trailer below, and check out a complete list of upcoming premium live events in a graphic showed by WWE on the WWE Bad Blood 2024 broadcast via the post embedded below by the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday, November 2, 2024 for live WWE Crown Jewel results coverage from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.