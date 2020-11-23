WWE Icons, a new docuseries under the WWE Network Documentaries banner, has been announced to premiere on the WWE Network in 2021.

The trailer below reveals that the series will include documentaries on Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog, Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

There’s no word yet on when “Icons” will premiere next year, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.