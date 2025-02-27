– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Wednesday to announce hip-hop star Travis Scott will be appearing at this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

– During a recent appearance on the No Contest-Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson, WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman spoke about helping out WWE I.D. prospects over Zoom.

“I coach those kids over Zoom,” Waltman stated. “They send me the matches. We’ll play the match, then I’ll push pause, ‘Hey what the fuck was that?’ or ‘Hey, that was good.’ Help them refine things.”

– WWE President Nick Khan said during the TKO Q4 and complete 2024 earnings call on Wednesday that Netflix has an appetite for more WWE.

“All we’ve seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE,” Khan said. “They’ve been phenomenal to deal with. They’ve promoted us in a way we hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped. The appetite by Netflix to have additional ancillary programming, we announced a few weeks ago, we’re doing a WWE behind the scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Assume there is more cooking in the pipeline.”

