– WWE returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Monday night, March 10, 2025, with this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Advertised for the 3/10 prime time program is CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match, New Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag-Team Match, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller, and AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul.

– Also advertised locally by Madison Square Garden themselves for the 3/10 Raw on Netflix show are WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Penta and Liv Morgan.

– Speaking of Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion will appear on the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show talk program on Monday, March 10, 2025. To find out when the show will air for you, check your local listings.

– A Travis Scott WWE Shop section is up with new exclusive merchandise from the hip-hop star, including a new WWE t-shirt that reads, “Wrestling Is Real,” complete with the WWE logo and a photo of himself and The Rock when John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Travis Scott is selling a “WRESTLING IS REAL” WWE t-shirt on his website with the pic of him, John Cena and The Rock 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ILsBovctn1 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) March 9, 2025

– WWE Rivals returns as part of tonight’s WWE Superstar Sunday lineup on A&E, which includes new episodes of WWE LFG featuring Eric Bischoff, and WWE’s Greatest Moments. WWE released the following preview clip for tonight’s WWE Rivals episode, which focuses on Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and premieres at 9:30/8:30c on A&E.