Trent Beretta provides an update.

A report surfaced last week stating that the AEW star was dealing with an undisclosed injury, and would be off of television for while recovering. He last appeared on the July 13th edition of Collision, where he was attacked by Orange Cassidy with a wrench, which was his storyline reason for being absent.

Today, Trent took to social media to detail some of the injuries he’s going through, while keeping his feud with Cassidy alive. He writes, “burning electric shock feeling down arm into hand, weakness in shoulder and bicep, constant throbbing pain in neck and trap but it’s sooo goddamn funny when dickhead puts his hands in his pockets that it makes it all okay.”

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Trent’s status. Check out his post below.