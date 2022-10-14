AEW star Trent Beretta from Best Friends recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including how his neck is doing after having it fused, and how the injury forced him to miss out on competing on the hit Netflix series Floor Is Lava. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s a big fan of the Floor Is Lava:

“So that first season of the show, I watched the whole thing. I didn’t put it on in the background or anything. I watched the show, paid close attention, and I really wanted to do it. The whole time I was watching, I was like, ‘Damn, it’d be so cool for you to get on the show,’ and we happened to know somebody whose sister worked with Netflix or I’m not sure the details, but I was so looking forward to it.”

Says there was a chance for him to be on the show but he couldn’t participate because of his neck injury:

“Then it actually does happen, and my neck was broken at the time, so I couldn’t do it. I’m actually so crushed that I wasn’t able to do it that I haven’t watched yet, and I will, but yeah, I really want to do that show, man. That’s the big headline out of this. I wanted to do the show.”