Trent Beretta did an interview with Wrestling Inc where the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including his WWE run from 2007 through 2013. Here are the highlights:

His WWE run:

“I never worked directly with Vince. I shook his hand in the hallway and it was … I was such a baby when I was there. I was so young. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn’t ready to be there. So I mean, overall it was a good experience though. Nothing bad happened to me or anything. I’m trying to word it correctly. Yeah, that’s enough.”

Bing cut from WWE:

“No, no, not at all. I would’ve fired me too. I probably wouldn’t have hired me at 20.”

Wrestlers needing time to figure things out: