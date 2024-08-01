An update on Trent Beretta.

The AEW star was written off of television back in the beginning of July after going down with a neck injury. Today, Trent took to social media to reveal that he had undergone surgery, which saw doctors replace two screws that broke from a previous neck fusion. His full tweet reads:

Quick little american neck surgery. turns out I wrestled so hard that two of the screws from my neck fusion broke. very cool. very tough. screws have been replaced. next I will be doing revenge.

At this time, it is unknown how long Trent will be out of action. He had recently aligned with Don Callis and the Callis family after betraying Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on his condition. Stay tuned.