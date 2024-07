Bad news from AEW this evening.

During tonight’s AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy attacked Trent with a monkey wrench, capping off their months-long rivalry. According to Fightful Select, this angle was done because Trent is currently sidelined due to an injury. He was set for a major push before this setback and hasn’t received medical clearance to return to the ring.

The report does not specify how long he will be out of action. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.