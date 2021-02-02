Before Trent made it to AEW, he worked for WWE and took to Twitter on Sunday to recall a funny story during his tenure.

He claimed that there was a time where he was informed that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble match. Once going into the meeting for the match, he quickly noticed that wasn’t the case as his name was not brought up. Thus, he had to leave.

He wrote, “One time they told me I was in the rumble so I went in for the meeting where they go over everything and my name never came up so I had to leave.”

