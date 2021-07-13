AEW star Trent recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Best Friends member is feeling after having surgery for a neck injury, and how his mom, Sue, feels about appearing on AEW programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s feeling great post-surgery:

It’s been like two weeks now and I feel great but I know that in between my vertebrae, I don’t have bones or anything yet. It’s kind of just dust and I’m waiting to grow into bone. It doesn’t feel like anything but, it’s still gonna be a while before I come back so, but it was actually, surgery-wise, like way easier than I expected it to be but yeah, I feel good, thanks.

How excited his mom is to be appearing on AEW television:

She’s so annoyingly excited about it. She goes nuts, she loves it so much. But it really went to her head. She gets so excited. Like if she was a wrestler who was wrestling for a long time and was getting that excited and talking about it that much, people would be like, ‘Oh this guy…’ but since it’s my mom, it’s okay, you know? She loves it so much.

