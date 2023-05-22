Trent Seven discusses his experience working for AEW.

The English star appeared on the Touch Grass Wrestling program to talk about this very subject, where he recalls unsuccessfully challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

I had a couple of lovely matches there. Orange Cassidy, it was a weird one, if was very very quick. It happened almost overnight, the whole thing.

Seven says that he got quite emotional when he went backstage in AEW because there are numerous talents who he knew were grinding it out on the indie circuit and now get to live their dream as wrestlers for a big company.

Obviously, throughout my career, I’m me. I try and be a nice man. I try and talk to people and listen to them as much as I can. I love finding out about people and listening to their stories. I’ve been lucky to have met some wonderful people like Adam Cole. I have my own company, an Indie fed in the UK as well. Pretty much the whole roster has either lived in my house or I’ve wrestled them or I’ve bought a flight. It just pays back. When I walked into that locker room, it was 40 people who have lived in my house. I was (quite emotional). Not for me, but for them. Watching all these people that we [struggled] on the Indies and they are on good contracts, they’re making money. The AEW set up, at that point, was one day a week. That’s genius.

Shifting subjects, Seven mentions the upcoming AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door 2 event this summer and how it is a goal for him to try and get on that card.

Forbidden Door is definitely a goal show to get on. The beautiful part of AEW is, you can dip in and out. Everyone, of course, common sense prevails, we all want a nice little contract. You don’t have to stress about everything, a little injury here, a little injury there, they all add up. It’s very nice to have the money come in every week, of course.

You can check out Seven’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)