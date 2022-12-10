Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT was headlined by top superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against an opponent of Kip Sabian’s choosing.

That opponent ended up being former NXT UK superstar Trent Seven, who was released from WWE back in August of 2022 and is a long-established veteran of the British Wrestling scene. The Moustache Mountain man put up a valiant effort against Cassidy, but ended up falling victim to his Beach Break finisher.

Seven and Sabian attacked Cassidy afterwards but the Best Friends made the save and ran the heels off. It is not known what Seven’s status is with AEW at this time.