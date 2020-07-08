Trent’s Mom On Her AEW Fyter Fest Cameo, How It Came Together, Talks Trent’s Dedication To Wrestling

Mrs. Marasciulo, mother of AEW superstar Trent, recently spoke to Sports Illustrated regarding her cameo appearance at last week’s Fyter Fest special on TNT. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the moment of dropping off Trent at Fyter Fest:

I loved having that moment with my son. I used to drive him everywhere. He first started wrestling in this old garage when he was only 15. It was an hour from where we lived, but he was so insistent on going. The other kids were 19 and 20, so there was a big age difference, but he said, ‘I’ve got to do this,’ so I said OK.

Always believing Trent would make in wrestling due to his dedication:

I always believed he could turn this into a career because of his dedication. There would be nights when he couldn’t come to dinner on time because he was watching WWE. He’d be watching something in slow-mo, studying a wrestler’s move, and he’d call to me and say, ‘I’ll be right there! This is important!’ He was 24-7 with wrestling. I was hoping he would be this successful and happy in his career.

Reveals it was Trent’s idea to include her in his Fyter Fest entrance: