Trevor Lee is back.

The former WWE star, who worked as Cameron Grimes, was surprisingly released by the company back in 2024. In his run he was a former NXT Million Dollar Champion and a one-time NXT North American Champion. His release came shortly after his official debut onto the WWE main roster.

Prior to joining WWE Lee had made a name for himself in IMPACT (now TNA) and indies all across the nation. He revealed today on social media that he was officially a free agent in the competitive wrestling market, and could finally make appearances and wrestle after a timely non-compete clause.

Free Agent. — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) July 22, 2024

