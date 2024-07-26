Trevor Lee is already eyeing AEW has his next landing spot.

Lee, who was formerly known as Cameron Grimes, was released from WWE back in April, a shocking cut as he had just been called up to the main roster. During an interview with K&S WrestleFest, the former NXT Million Dollar Champion broke down what is next for him.

I have interest in absolutely every company. But, I do have interest in AEW. Why wouldn’t I? It’s doing what they’re supposed to do and it’s shocking the culture and it’s stirring up a firestorm that is the new era of wrestling so, of course.

Lee had found success prior to joining WWE. He had a lengthy run in TNA and worked on a number of indie promotions, including PWG, before signing with WWE in 2019. Would you like to see Lee in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestle Purists)