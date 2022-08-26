NWA champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype up this weekend’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis, as well as discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on WWE superstar Ciampa, and how they both trained under the late great Harley Race. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he and Ciampa were trained by the great Harley Race:

Ciampa’s got a no nonsense idea about pro wrestling. He’s very confident and he’s right in his thinking that this is how pro wrestling is supposed to be. Every time he goes out there, it doesn’t matter if he’s out there for 3 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, he works his a– off for every ounce of that. It’s a Harley Race quality that he instilled in us. And he’s tough as nails.

Recalls telling Ciampa to get knee surgery done early so he can push forward with his career: