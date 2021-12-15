NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including Murdoch revealing two top stars in the industry that he wants to defend his title against. Highlights are below.

Says he would live to defend the title against Eddie Kingston and Bully Ray:

Well there’s two guys [I’d like to defend the NWA Worlds Title against]. One guy I will throw out there, I really do wanna fight Eddie Kingston. I think Eddie Kingston and I could have one of those emotional, knockout, drag out, fisticuff fights that I think people really would enjoy seeing. So I brought up Eddie’s name. The other person I brought up is you Bubba [Bully Ray]. You were one of the guys I wanna wrestle. I’ve told you for a long time, you’ve been an inspiration for me when it comes to career-wise and what you’ve done, what standards you set for yourself and what obstacles you overcame to say, ‘I’m gonna be a f*cking champion. I want my f*cking moment.’ You’re one of the guys I wanna step into the ring with and test my metal against and see what I can do. Other than that, those are the only two names that I brought up recently.

Why he thinks those two would be the best:

I want the best for that world title so I got to fight the best and in my opinion, you and Eddie Kingston are very similar in the fact of you have this, I don’t know, ‘Come here motherf*cker. You wanna keep coming? Okay.’ It’s a stubbornness, it’s an attitude of like, ‘I’m not gonna let this guy get one over on me.’ I like to wrestle guys like that because we both bring each other up.

